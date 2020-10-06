'Mirzapur 2' Trailer Out: High on violence with more drama

The highly-anticipated trailer of season two of the popular crime drama 'Mirzapur' dropped on Tuesday and gave fans a sneak-peek into a dark and complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.
While actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur are reprising their roles from the first season, the new season has some interesting additions with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast.
The nearly three minute-long trailer, which is high on violence, starts with Kaleen Bhaiyya saying, "Jo aayega, woh jaayega bhi. Bas, marzi humari hogi", and introducing Munna as his heir.
Guddu Bhaiyya, who's on a mission to take down Munna and Kaleen, is seen training Golu Gupta (played by Shweta Tripathi). The other characters are seen in blink-and-miss appearances in the trailer, which promises even more drama, suspense and action.
Produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, 'Mirzapur 2' will release on Amazon Prime Video on Actober 23.
The first part revolved around a crime lord named Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and how his empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey), get associated with his business. There's trouble when Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna (Divyenndu) gets threatened by their presence.
"The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we're certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel" said creator Puneet Krishna, adding: "Seeing their excitement for the season 2 for months now made each one of us deliver a performance that matches up to the scale at which the show has now placed itself."
"'Mirzapur' was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for ourselves as content creators. Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of 'Mirzapur' has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening," said producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
(With IANS inputs)
