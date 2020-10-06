'Mirzapur 2' Trailer Out: High on violence with more drama

The highly-anticipated trailer of season two of the popular crime drama 'Mirzapur' dropped on Tuesday and gave fans a sneak-peek into a dark and complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.

While actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur are reprising their roles from the first season, the new season has some interesting additions with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast.

The nearly three minute-long trailer, which is high on violence, starts with Kaleen Bhaiyya saying, "Jo aayega, woh jaayega bhi. Bas, marzi humari hogi", and introducing Munna as his heir.

Guddu Bhaiyya, who's on a mission to take down Munna and Kaleen, is seen training Golu Gupta (played by Shweta Tripathi). The other characters are seen in blink-and-miss appearances in the trailer, which promises even more drama, suspense and action.

Check it out here: