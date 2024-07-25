Mika Singh Shares Inside Pictures From Salman Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur's Birthday Bash

Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur | Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates her 44nd birthday on Thursday, July 25, along with him and his family. The inside pictures of her birthday bash were shared by her friend from the music fraternity Mika Singh, who graced his presence.

Mika took to Instagram and shared shared pictures and videos of her birthday on his Instagram stories. The first video shared on his stories, showcased him and Iulia in one frame, wherein he wished the talented singer.

In the another picture, Iulia can be seen with Mika Singh, singer Sajid Ali, singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor. She even re-shared those pictures on her stories and wrote, "Thank you for making my birthday special." Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Iulia also shared the family picture and wrote, "I love you" and dropped a red heart emoji. The Salman Khan famjam that attended the rumoured girlfriend's birthday included Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan.

Iulia Vantur is often spotted at family gatherings of Salman Khan. She has in the past collaborated with him for songs Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and Seeti Maar from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Previously, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Iulia talked about Salman Khan and stated that he has been her biggest support system. She said, "Salman discovered my singing voice. He encouraged me to sing. In fact, I never thought I would be singing. Yes, it was a passion, but I didn't know I would pursue it as a profession. So I sing because of him."