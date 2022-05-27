MIFF 2022: India's foremost documentary film festival to begin from May 29 in hybrid format

The Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) will be back with its 17th edition in a hybrid format.

The fest, which showcases documentaries, short fiction and animation films, will start from May 29 (Sunday) with the inaugural ceremony at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai and will conclude with the award distribution ceremony on June 4.

DG, Films Division and Director, MIFF, Ravinder Bhakar informed that the hybrid component is being facilitated by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Bangladesh has been chosen as the 'Country of Focus' this year in commemoration of 50 years of its Independence. A special package of 11 films from Bangladesh including the critically acclaimed film 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' will be presented at MIFF 2022.

Dheep Joy Mampilly, Director Administration (Films Division) and Deputy Director, PIB, Mumbai quoted, "The 17th and the first post-pandemic edition of Mumbai International Film Festival is being held by Films Division, Government of India, with the aim to celebrate films and filmmakers and honour the timeless values which films hold and nurture."

"On behalf of Festival Director and DG, Films Division, Ravinder Bhakar and the Government of India, it is our privilege to invite and welcome all citizens to join the celebration. While the festival is being hosted at Films Division Complex, Pedder Road, Mumbai, aspiring film lovers can join the celebration online as well, since the festival is being held in a hybrid format this year", he further said in the statement.

"Close to 400 documentary, short fiction and animation films from India and across the world will be showcased at this festival", he concluded.

Internationally acclaimed film 'Reena Ki Kahani' will be screened at the fest along with the World Premiere of the Netflix original series 'Mighty Little Bheem: I love Taj Mahal' episode and the first animation film co-produced by India and Japan 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', which will complete its 30th anniversary this year.

Animation lovers will be delighted to savour retrospective packages from three countries - Portugal, Russia and Canada. Films of Portuguese animator Regina Pessoa; Russian animation director, Aleksandr Petrov; Canadian animator and illustrator Janet Perlman will be a treat to animation lovers.

Filmmakers from documentary and animation genre, who left us in the recent times, will be remembered with special screenings under 'Homage' section: legendary Pin screen Animator from Canada, Jacques Drouin; first female documentary filmmaker of Italy, Cecilia Mangini; Indian veteran Buddhadeb Dasgupta; multi-faceted Sumitra Bhave; famous national award-winning cinematographer from Manipur, Irom Maipak are some among others.

Contribution of Films Division in documentary culture in India will be showcased through a specially curated package, 'Image-Nation'.

Special packages like Oscar Film package, curated by Shorts TV, Special film packages from Italy and Japan, Indian Panorama - from the recent editions of IFFI will be a point of attraction for film buffs.