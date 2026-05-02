'Michael Jackson Waqai Ek Ajooba The': Rajpal Yadav Congratulates Michael Team For Film's Success

Rajpal Yadav Congratulates Michael Team For Film's Success | Instagram

Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, which is a biopic on Michael Jackson, is performing well at the box office. Many Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Anupam Kher, and others have posted the movie and the singer on social media, and joining the list is Rajpal Yadav.

The Bhooth Bangla actor, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share some pictures of him wearing a similar hat to Jackson, and wrote, "Jinki puri duniya deewani thi, aur woh khud Charlie Chaplin ke deewane the, yeh sunkar dil ko bahut thandak lagi! (The whole world was crazy about him, and he himself was a fan of Charlie Chaplin, it felt very soothing to hear this!)"

Yadav further wrote, "Jackson family aur puri team ko itni sarahniya film ke liye bahut badhaiyan. Michael Jackson waqai ek ajooba the (Congratulations to the Jackson family and the entire team for such a commendable film. Michael Jackson was truly unique)."

Michael Box Office Collection

Michael has been performing well at the box office. In India, in eight days, the movie has collected Rs. 28.81 crore. When it comes to the film's worldwide collection, Michael, which is reportedly made on a budget of $165–200 million, has till now minted around $285 million. It is a hit at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Rajpal was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla and impressed one and all with his performance in the movie. Even his film has been performing well at the box office, and in 15 days, the movie has collected Rs. 132.65 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 211.05 crore.

Rajpal Yadav Upcoming Movies

Rajpal has many interesting projects lined up like Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan, and SVC 63 (Salman Khan's next film with Vamshi Paidipally). Reportedly, a few days ago, the actor started shooting for the Salman starrer.