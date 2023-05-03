 Met Gala 2023: Plain food menu despite ₹41 lakh ticket leaves internet shocked, netizens call it ‘disgusting’
Several pictures from the event went viral on social media platforms, with one particular photo of the menu card shared by Malum gaining the most attention.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Met Gala 2023, the most prestigious fashion event of the year, took place on May 1 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

With this year’s theme, it was aimed to pay tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.  While several celebrities attended the event, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Isha Ambani, the menu served at the gala has raised eyebrows.

The event hosted by Anna Wintour had a price tag of Rs. 41 lakhs per ticket, attracting the crème de la crème of the film and music industry. Guests expected nothing less than a sumptuous feast, given the exorbitant cost of the event.

Photos of food menu goes viral

The menu featured chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow for starters, while Ora King salmon was served as the main course.

Reports suggest that the menu was based on the late designer's favourite dishes. Wine and diet coke were also served with the meal.

Netizens disappointed with the food menu served

Despite the event's high profile, many netizens expressed their disappointment with the menu and the lack of extravagant food options. Videos and pictures of Teyana Taylor bringing her own food to the event have gone viral.

Here's how internet reacted:

Karl Lagerfeld was a German fashion designer who was associated with luxury brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, and Fendi. He passed away in 2019, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in the fashion industry.

In conclusion, while the Met Gala is known for its fashion and glamour, this year's menu failed to impress guests, leaving many wondering if they got their money's worth.

