'Messiah Has Risen': Sonu Sood Offers Free Accommodation To People Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict; Netizens Praise Him - Watch Video

After helping people in India during COVID and the Punjab floods, now actor Sonu Sood has come forward to help people in Dubai. Due to the US-Iran conflict, many people are stranded in the city, and the actor is offering free accommodation to people who don't have place to stay.

He took to X (Twitter) to share a video, and tweeted, "War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help. @dugastaproperties Please share so this reaches someone in need (sic)." Watch the video below...

In the video, Sonu says, "Hi everyone. So, anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get a free of cost accommodation. Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hai, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log phase hue hai Dubai ke andar, aap please mujhe DM kijiye on Instagram. We will make sure that you get a free of cost stay till you reach your country."

Netizens Praise Sonu Sood

Sonu has already won everyone's hearts with his kind gestures in the past, and now, once again he has impressed the netizens. A netizen replied to the vidoe shared by the actor and wrote, "I salute your humanity, your sacrifice and dedication, you are a true hero, not a film hero (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Salute to your kindness sir. Humanity always comes firs proud of you In tough time ,people like you restore faith in humanity. God bless you (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. This is the world we need more of. Respect for this initiative (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Many Bollywood celebs like Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, and others were stranded in Dubai. Both actresses are back in India now.