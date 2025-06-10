'Mere Maran Ki Baat...': Amitabh Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply To X User Trolling Him For Late Night Posts

Amitabh Bachchan | File Photo

In a rare instance, Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his quirky posts on social media, decided to shut a netizen down by giving a befitting response after the latter tried to troll the actor for posting online late in the night.

The 82-year-old took to his X handle in the wee hours of Monday and wrote, "T 5405 - Gadgets break .. Longevity lasts!!! (sic)." As soon as he shared the tweet, a user decided to troll the actor and have fun at his expense, but Big B was in no mood to entertain such trolls.

An X user, by the name Raman, commented, "Samay se so jaaya karo, varna lambi umar bhi nahi tikegi (sic)." Instead of ignoring the uncalled-for jibe as usual, Big B decided to give it back to him.

"Mere maran ki baat karne ke liye dhanyawad; Ishwar ki kripa (sic)," he responded, which roughly translates to, "Thank you for talking about my death; God bless you!"

Not just him, but Big B also responded to another user, who stated that the actor must sleep now as he has grown old. "Ek din tumhari bhi umr ho jayegi...ishwar ne chaha (sic)," Bachchan replied. However, he later deleted his response for reasons unknown.

Earlier in May, Big B had opened up on facing constant trolling and criticism online. "And they tell me to change my signature .. to not put dots in it .. to not put curved lines .. to wear this to wear that .. to not visit here or there .. to not talk here, to not talk there .. when you talk they say why do you talk .. when you do not talk they say why you do not talk (sic)," he wrote.

"I may be carefree for myself; but I care for all. I know that there is no value within me; but even then I keep a valued relationship, a propinquity, with some," he added.

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Section 84, co-starring Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and others in key roles. Besides, he also has the second installments of both Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.