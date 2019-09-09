Melissa Raju Thomas excited for her debut film Moothon with Nivin Pauly

After her acting debut in the critically acclaimed short film 'Faded',which is also written by her and directed by Hina D’Souza, actress Melissa Raju Thomas is now making her feature film debut in Bollywood with a bilingual film Moothon. The film is a crime drama written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, and jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap, Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex. The hindi dialogues have been penned by ace director, Anurag Kashyap. Moothon is one of the four films from India that has been selected as a standout outlier at this year’s Toronto Interntaional Film Festival (TIFF).

Talking about the film, Melissa said, "Moothon is my feature film debut and I am super excited that it is selected at one of the best film festivals globally. I am so grateful to Geetu for offering me this role and I consider myself fortunate to be able to share screenspace with such talented performers like Nivin and Shobita. Anurag Kashyap’s involvement in the film takes it to another level. Its a very fresh plot, hardly explored on Indian screens”.