Melissa Raju Thomas excited for her debut film Moothon with Nivin Pauly

After her acting debut in the critically acclaimed short film 'Faded',which is also written by her and directed by Hina D’Souza, actress Melissa Raju Thomas is now making her feature film debut in Bollywood with a bilingual film Moothon. The film is a crime drama written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, and jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap, Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex. The hindi dialogues have been penned by ace director, Anurag Kashyap. Moothon is one of the four films from India that has been selected as a standout outlier at this year’s Toronto Interntaional Film Festival (TIFF).
Talking about the film, Melissa said, "Moothon is my feature film debut and I am super excited that it is selected at one of the best film festivals globally. I am so grateful to Geetu for offering me this role and I consider myself fortunate to be able to share screenspace with such talented performers like Nivin and Shobita. Anurag Kashyap’s involvement in the film takes it to another level. Its a very fresh plot, hardly explored on Indian screens”.
Mohandas' Moothon is a bilingual film about a 14-year-old boy, Mulla, who comes from Lakshwadeep to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar. Alternating between scenes of bracing violence and heartbreaking tenderness, the film has been shot in Mumbai’s red light district of Kamathipura and Lakshadweep. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Roshan Mathew and Melissa Raju Thomas as the central characters.
Based out of Kochi, the Malayali beauty is now plans to shift base to the city of dreams- Mumbai and is currently gearing up to walk the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival where Moothon is an official selection and slated to screen, early next week. The actor has also bagged a few plum projects in Bollywood which are at various stages of production.
