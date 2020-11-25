Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage in July

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Wednesday (local time) revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year.

According to Variety, Markle revealed about the miscarriage in a New York Times op-ed titled 'The Losses We Share,' where she also called on people to be more empathetic towards each other.

In the op-ed article, Markle penned down the events of an ordinary July morning that turned out to be a nightmare for her and her husband Prince Harry.

"After changing [son Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Variety quoted Markle as stated in the article.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal," Markle further wrote.

The former 'Suits,' actor, and her husband have been living in Los Angeles after they parted ways with the Royal Family in March.