Meethe Mein Kya Hai Review: Ritwik Bhowmik, Rohini Hattangadi's Film Is A Sweet Family Drama With A Preachy Side

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tarana Raja, Abhay Kaul, Gaurav Sharma, Dalai, Vikram Bakshi and others

Director: Radhika Bansal

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3 stars

Family dramas are usually about love, relationships, and the chaos that comes with having everyone under one roof. Meethe Mein Kya Hai brings the same familiar ingredients together in a Diwali setting, where a family reunion takes an unexpected turn with old issues resurfacing and a surprise marriage announcement creating drama.

Jai (Ritwik), a young widower dealing with grief, returns to his grandmother's house in Lucknow for a family reunion. However, festive peace breaks down due to generational clashes, old hidden issues, and a surprise marriage announcement that causes chaos.

Actors' Performances

The performances are one of the film's biggest strengths. Every actor does a good job, including the supporting cast, who add warmth and humour to the family drama. Ritwik handles his role well and portrays different emotions with ease. Whether it is a sad moment or a romantic scene, he manages to make it feel natural.

Rohini Hattangadi also fits well into the role of the family matriarch, whose home becomes the centre of all the festive chaos. The cast shares a comfortable chemistry, making the family interactions feel familiar and relatable. The funny moments work too, giving the film some light-hearted scenes amid all the emotional drama.

Direction

The story focuses on family bonds and the importance of relationships. While this is a relatable theme, there is nothing particularly new about the plot. We have seen similar family dramas before, and Meethe Mein Kya Hai does not offer many surprises. At times, the film tries too hard to explain its message, making certain scenes feel preachy.

However, the direction is decent, and the film has a few genuinely funny moments that keep things interesting. The Lucknow setting is another plus. Some scenes featuring the city's streets add a nice touch to the film.

Music

The music works well with the story and fits naturally into the film's festive atmosphere. The songs do not feel out of place and complement the emotions unfolding on screen. Chhad De and Jagmaga are particularly sweet and melodious, adding to the film's warm and feel-good mood.

FPJ Verdict

Meethe Mein Kya Hai may not bring anything new to the family-drama genre, but it has enough warmth, good performances and a few funny moments to make for a decent watch. Yes, it gets preachy at times, and the predictable story could have been more engaging. However, if you are looking for something light to watch with your family during the Diwali holidays, this film is a suitable choice.

It is not a must-watch, but it is a pleasant one-time watch for those who enjoy family dramas. Grab some snacks, sit with your loved ones and give it a try.