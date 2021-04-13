Meet Aditya Roy Kapur's new friend

Aditya Roy Kapur has always managed to impress his fans with his sweet gestures. And, the actor's love for animals has not been a secret from anyone. Welcoming a new friend in his life, Aditya took to Instagram to introduce her to his fans by posting an adorable picture together.

A source revealed, “Aditya found this dog near his farmhouse and, without a second thought, brought her home. He didn't look at adopting a stray dog as a big deal. It came very naturally to him. The actor loves to be around animals and is always excited to help them in any possible way.”

Flooding the comment section with heart emoticons, netizens can't get enough of Aditya's four-legged cute friend.

On the work front, Aditya will be next seen in an action avatar for the film, 'OM'.