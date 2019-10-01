MayaAgain trends as Jennifer Winget reprises her role in 'Beyhadh 2'

Jennifer Winget, who wooed the audience with her negative character of Maya in the show Beyhadh, is all set to come up with its second season. Fans who waited impatiently for the Telly actress to reprise her role onscreen, have taken ahead the trend of #MayaAgain all over social media.
Jennifer took to her Instagram and shared a new promo. She wrote, "So i’m back... i mean... she’s back. Are you ready for Maya again? And she’s returned only because of the love you’ve showered her with. A big thank you for that! "
"Why dont you Come say hello to her kal dopaher 2 baje Sony Entertainment Television ke official Facebook, Twitter aur YouTube pages par, ek Exclusive Live mein, jaha apko milegi Maya ke iss naye duniya ki ek jhalak. I am so excited to reveal to you guys, the first look of Maya and Beyhadh2! So you, see me, tomorrow at 2 pm sharp! It’s a date", she added.
Winget expressed her excitement to be back with her much loved show. "Maya once more?! But are we ready?! I am both excited and nervous at the same time as the stakes are raised much higher for the sequel. The show will return with twice as much intensity and I can assure my viewers who have always showered their love upon me that this season is going to be even more thrilling. Maya's hadh is going to break barriers once again in a way you can't predict", she told IANS.
The first season also featured Kushal Tandon in the lead role, and now actor Shivin Narang will pair opposite Jennifer. Beyhadh 2 will air on Sony TV.
With inputs from Agencies
