MayaAgain trends as Jennifer Winget reprises her role in 'Beyhadh 2'

Jennifer Winget, who wooed the audience with her negative character of Maya in the show Beyhadh, is all set to come up with its second season. Fans who waited impatiently for the Telly actress to reprise her role onscreen, have taken ahead the trend of #MayaAgain all over social media.

Jennifer took to her Instagram and shared a new promo. She wrote, "So i’m back... i mean... she’s back. Are you ready for Maya again? And she’s returned only because of the love you’ve showered her with. A big thank you for that! "

"Why dont you Come say hello to her kal dopaher 2 baje Sony Entertainment Television ke official Facebook, Twitter aur YouTube pages par, ek Exclusive Live mein, jaha apko milegi Maya ke iss naye duniya ki ek jhalak. I am so excited to reveal to you guys, the first look of Maya and Beyhadh2! So you, see me, tomorrow at 2 pm sharp! It’s a date", she added.