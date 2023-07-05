 Masterchef Australia Fame Gary Mehigan Asks Huma Qureshi 'Are We Gonna Kiss?', Her Reaction Goes Viral (Watch)
Masterchef Australia Fame Gary Mehigan Asks Huma Qureshi 'Are We Gonna Kiss?', Her Reaction Goes Viral (Watch)

Huma is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Tarla

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Actress Huma Qureshi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Tarla. In the film, the actress will be seen as India’s first popular female home chef Tarla Dalal. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. It is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 7.

On Wednesday (July 5), Huma stepped out to promote the film in Mumbai. During the event, the actress was spotted with Masterchef Australia fame Gary Mehigan.

article-image

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video in which the Australian chef is seen asking Huma for her consent before hugging and kissing her. "Are we gonna kiss?", Gary is heard asking in the video.

To this Huma replies, "Yeah, of course." They then greet each other and engage in a conversation.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Huma is seen wearing a black jumpsuit. She left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup.

Tarla is a slice-of-life film on one of India's most iconic home chefs Tarla Dalal, the first woman to have her own cookbook, her own cookery show and the only Indian to have received Padma Shri for her work in the field of cooking.

The film, starring Huma Qureshi as Tarla Dala, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 7.

article-image
