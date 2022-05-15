'Masala of both South and Bollywood is working at a fast pace nowadays,' says Ganesh Acharya

Choreographer, director, actor and producer Ganesh Acharya will be seen in Dehati Disco. It is based on the father-son relationship. Directed by Manoj Sharma, the film will release on May 27. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What is the theme of Dehati Disco? Could you explain the reason for this unusual title?

Through this film, I want to say that we Indians don’t say that western culture is not good; it’s really great. We respect western music a lot. But we are very proud of our Indian music and dance. The theme of the film is based on this. Usually, here we see so many reality songs and dance-based shows. Bollywood songs are played, but the dance form is entirely western. Why can’t we perform bhangra, garba, lavani and classical dances? The film’s songs, too, are based on this theme. Thus the title Dehati Disco. Also, Ganesh Acharya is a dehati. He has been choreographing dance numbers in dehati style only.

How do you maintain freshness and newness in your choreography style?

Dehati hai na! I am full-on Bollywood masala.

So do you agree that masala works at the box office?

Masala hi chalta hai. Masala of both South and Bollywood is working at a fast pace nowadays.

What is the story of Dehati Disco?

This film depicts an emotional story of a father-son duo. I am inspired by Kunwara Baap, which was a mind-blowing film of the late Mehmood saab. In the film, my son is keen on following in my footsteps in dancing. I try to help him go ahead successfully in achieving his dreams of dance. My son takes on a big challenge with western culture.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

How do you look at a father-son relationship in real life?

My father had come here with dreams of becoming a choreographer. In this film, I am taking this ahead. When I was merely 10 years old, my father expired, and he had dreams. Through this film, we want to give a message to parents and children that whether the dreams are of parents or your own, if you follow them sincerely, they will get fulfilled. There is no generation gap, and if parents balance relationships in a friendly manner, their children will respond in a friendly manner.

What do you enjoy more choreography, acting, directing or producing?

Choreography is my soul, so I enjoy it the most, but whatever chance I get to perform as a director, actor and producer, I do that accordingly.

A still from Dehati Disco

Advertisement

With the title and the attire, it seems you are targeting the audience from Uttar Pradesh. Is it true?

Yes, we have shot the entire film in Lucknow. As soon as the lockdown opened up, I went to Scotland to shoot Bell Bottom. There I worked on my physical attributes. After returning from Scotland, we went to Lucknow and shot the entire film there. Basically, I have not targeted UP. Undeniably, I am trying to give a message to the entire country that we Indians are culturally rich and have talent.

How do you look at it as theatrical releases are not doing well at the box office?

Many films are running successfully at the box office. I had choreographed a Pushpa: The Rise song that film received stupendous success at the box office. If you serve good content to the public, then they will definitely watch your film.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:54 AM IST