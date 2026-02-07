Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa, Who Played Priyanka Chopra's Coach, Dies At 68 While Undergoing Treatment At Kathmandu Hospital

Sunil Thapa Dies At 68 | Photo Via X

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, widely known for his villainous roles in Nepali cinema and for portraying Priyanka Chopra’s coach M. Narjit Singh in the 2014 film Mary Kom, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 68. He was undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu, after his health suddenly deteriorated.

Sunil Thapa Passes Away At Kathmandu Hospital

Rajendra Bahadur Singh, chairperson of the hospital, told The Post that Sunil was brought in unconscious and that an ECG conducted at 7:44 a.m. confirmed his death. Doctors suspect cardiac arrest as the cause.

"He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death," a hospital source told the Post as reported by Kathmandu Post.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang mourned the loss of Sunil Thapa. Taking to his official Facebook page and sharing Thapa’s photo, he wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances especially as Rate Kaila left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the

departed soul rest in eternal peace."

An official statement from Sunil Thapa’s family regarding his last rites is awaited.

Who Was Sunil Thapa?

Born on May 19, 1960, in Dang, Nepal, Sunil Thapa’s career spanned more than four decades, appearing in over 300 Nepali films. He began as a model in 1974 in Mumbai, working with Binny’s and Mafatlal Fabrics.

He made his mark in Bollywood with Ek Duuje Ke Liye, starring alongside Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri.

Recently, Sunil appeared in the hit show The Family Man Season 3 as David Khuzou, a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland.

He also contributed to the Nepali film industry as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy.

Sunil Thapa is survived by his wife, Rajani Limbu Thapa, and two children.

