Marty Supreme On OTT: Everything To Know About Timothée Chalamet's Sports Drama Film

Marty Supreme |

Marty Supreme is a sports comedy-drama film directed by Josh Safdie, starring Timothée Chalamet, who continues to explore diverse and challenging roles in Hollywood. The sports drama has already generated excitement among movie lovers due to its unique storyline, talented cast, and Chalamet’s transformation for the lead role. Marty Supreme premiered at the New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025, and was released in theatres on December 25 by A24. It received a positive response from audiences and critics.

Marty Supreme: OTT streaming details

Marty Supreme is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film explores themes of relentless ambition, self-invention, and the pursuit of the American Dream in the post-WWII era. The film blends sports, drama, and elements of comedy, offering a fresh take on an unconventional sporting icon. Timothée Chalamet plays the lead character, portraying a talented yet eccentric ping-pong player navigating fame, ambition, and personal struggles.

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Marty Supreme plot

The sports drama film revolves around a young man named Marty Mauser who works in his uncle's shoe shop in New York. However, his real passion is competitive table tennis, and he uses seedy basement games to trick wealthy people into high-stakes bets. What happens when Marty gets invited to the World Championships in Japan, but only if Marty intentionally loses the match to please the Japanese audience? What Marty will do is revealed in the film.

Marty Supreme FAQs:

What is Marty Supreme about?

Marty Supreme is a sports drama inspired by the life of legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman. The film explores ambition, fame, and personal struggles in the competitive sports world.

Who stars in Marty Supreme?

The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Marty Supreme.

Who has directed Marty Supreme?

The movie is directed by Josh Safdie, known for films like Uncut Gems and Good Time.

Where to watch Marty Supreme online?

The film is streaming on Prime Video.