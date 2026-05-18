Married at First Sight UK Brides Say They Were 'Raped', 'Threatened With Acid Attack' and Faced 'Sexual Misconduct' By On-Screen Husbands During Filming

Two Married At First Sight brides 'raped' during filming |

A serious allegation has been made against Channel 4’s show Married at First Sight UK. Two out of three women claimed they were “raped” during the filming of the show. One of the women further alleged that she was “raped and threatened with an acid attack” by her on-screen husband.

The women made these claims in a BBC Panorama documentary. According to a report by Metro, one woman alleged that she was raped and threatened with an acid attack by her on-screen husband. A second woman claimed that she was allegedly raped, while a third accused her on-screen husband of sexual misconduct.

The second woman reportedly raised the issue with Channel 4 and CPL Productions. Despite this, her episodes were still aired.

Channel 4 Reacts To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made Against Married at First Sight UK Participants

On Monday, Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said, “They are obviously very serious allegations. We want to see the show and when we see the show we will respond.”

Channel 4 stated that it was informed of “serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors” in April. The broadcaster also said that the allegations were “denied by those contributors.”

Channel 4 has since removed all seasons of Married at First Sight UK. However, the broadcaster said it remains “mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors.” It also declined to comment further or disclose additional details about the allegations.

The channel added that the actions taken were based on the information available at the time the allegations were made.

Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) is a reality experiment where singles who have never met before are matched by relationship experts and “married” at first sight. The couples meet for the first time on their wedding day, after which they go on honeymoon and then live together as newlyweds while cameras follow their daily lives. Over several weeks, they take part in group dinners, commitment ceremonies, and expert-guided sessions designed to test their compatibility and relationship progress. At key points in the experiment, each couple must decide whether to continue working on the relationship or leave the show, ultimately choosing whether to stay together or separate once the experiment ends.