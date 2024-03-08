Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede |

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, Marathi actress and wife of former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has received threats to her and her family via mobile phone and WhatsApp. She filed a formal complaint with the Goregaon police station, although an FIR has not been filed as of now.

@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @mumbaipolice I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the Uk. Just wanted to bring it to your kind notice 🙏 This has been happening since last one year. The police… pic.twitter.com/pdgytGCYRp — KRANTI REDKAR WANKHEDE (@KrantiRedkar) March 8, 2024

According to her complaint, on March 6, at 10:49am, she received a call from +441792988111, originating from the United Kingdom. The unidentified caller verbally abused her and issued death threats to her and her family. Additionally, she received WhatsApp messages from the number +923365708492 at 10:59 am on the same day, seemingly a Pakistani phone number. These messages contained derogatory and character-sabotaging content and included an Aadhaar card of one Iqbal Hussain from Assam.

In her complaint, she expressed deep concern, particularly as a woman, stating that receiving calls from Pakistani numbers raises security concerns for her and her family. She emphasised that she had never encountered such humiliation before and requested the police to investigate the matter urgently.

Anand Bhoit, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-11, stated, “We received an application. We will inquire about it and then take further action.”