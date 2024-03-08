 Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMarathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

The actress emphasised that she had never encountered such humiliation before and requested the police to investigate the matter urgently.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Kranti Redkar-Wankhede |

Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, Marathi actress and wife of former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has received threats to her and her family via mobile phone and WhatsApp. She filed a formal complaint with the Goregaon police station, although an FIR has not been filed as of now.

According to her complaint, on March 6, at 10:49am, she received a call from +441792988111, originating from the United Kingdom. The unidentified caller verbally abused her and issued death threats to her and her family. Additionally, she received WhatsApp messages from the number +923365708492 at 10:59 am on the same day, seemingly a Pakistani phone number. These messages contained derogatory and character-sabotaging content and included an Aadhaar card of one Iqbal Hussain from Assam.

Read Also
Sameer Wankhede's Money Laundering Probe Transferred To Delhi, ED Tells Bombay High Court
article-image

In her complaint, she expressed deep concern, particularly as a woman, stating that receiving calls from Pakistani numbers raises security concerns for her and her family. She emphasised that she had never encountered such humiliation before and requested the police to investigate the matter urgently.

Anand Bhoit, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-11, stated, “We received an application. We will inquire about it and then take further action.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Pradhana Vizha 2024 Celebrates The Best Of Indian Entertainment In Singapore; Kattradhu Kadhal Wins...

Pradhana Vizha 2024 Celebrates The Best Of Indian Entertainment In Singapore; Kattradhu Kadhal Wins...

Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha

Shilpa Shetty Reveals Men Richer Than Raj Kundra Tried To 'Woo' Her, Reacts To Trolls Claiming She...

Shilpa Shetty Reveals Men Richer Than Raj Kundra Tried To 'Woo' Her, Reacts To Trolls Claiming She...

Khichdi 2 Actors Open Up About The Impact Of The Franchise: 'Khichdi Is Our Origin'

Khichdi 2 Actors Open Up About The Impact Of The Franchise: 'Khichdi Is Our Origin'