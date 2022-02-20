'Many celebrities, like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon come to my school for their movie preparations,' says celebrity martial arts trainer Harshh Verma

Harshh Verma, who assisted late director Ravi Chopra and worked under theatre artists and many established directors such as Ali Abbas Zaffar, Aditya Dhar etc., is also a professional martial artist. He has travelled around the world for shows to promote Shaolin Kung Fu and its culture. He was trained in Shaolin Temple for five years. He is also the first Indian to be adopted by the Shaolin temple as a warrior monk. After leaving the temple, Harshh went to Los Angeles to train with Jackie Chan’s stunt team members for 1.5 years and a summer scholarship at LA film school alongside studying theatre at Meisner’s school Playhouse West.

Talking about his journey, Harshh shares, “I used to be a professional footballer for AC Milan junior and Leicester City junior. I have always been an athlete and did athletics for Maharashtra Pune district track and field events. After graduation, I resumed playing football and found that an extra bone grew in my knee. While operating, they found a malignant tumour which led to a slow and long recovery phase. While I was doing my R&D to do alternate medicine therapy, I came across Shaolin and got treated with its medicine acupuncture and acupressure. After I fell in love with my temple and culture, I wanted to study in a serious way, and the first step was to learn the language by myself.”

Harshh, who is training Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan for Ashwatthama, says, “It is a sci-fi and periodic film which had some really old school weapons like swords, bow and arrow, daggers, mace, spear, etc. Sara and Vicky trained like warriors, and their characters had the demand of their persona. They trained in weapons flexibility reflexes of action-reaction and mainly becoming one with their weapon and making it part of their body.”

He has even opened his own school. “After returning to India in Jan 2020, I opened my own Shaolin Temple cultural centre in 2021 July in Mumbai, Juhu. Here, we are carrying the main cultural pillars of Shaolin teaching, which is Zen Buddhism, Kung Fu and Traditional Medicine, along with Zen Archery. I studied all these in pure Mandarin and also was the official translator at the Shaolin temple at my time of service. Since my main forte is weapons, I train and perform 15-18 different weapons in martial arts. Many celebrities, like Vicky, Sara and Kriti Sanon come to my school for their movie preparations,” he explains.

Eventually, Harshh wishes to showcase his talents in front of the camera. “My main aim is to become an actor. Action being my main forte, I have an approach like master Bruce Lee, where he had his own school philosophy and also was an action movie star... inspiring people through his craft. Choreographing, designing and teaching is one aspect. I have trained a few people to teach and take care of the school, but I want to come out on a bigger platform for a bigger reach to inform people with the passion of filmmaking, acting and action I carry. I am hoping to change the action genre and bring the Jackie Chan-Jet Li action style to our Bollywood industry,” he concludes.

