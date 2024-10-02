Manvat Murders Review: Ashutosh Gowariker And Sonali Kulkarni's Brilliant Performances Elevate This Whodunit

A still from Manvat Murders |

Title: Manvat Murders

Director: Ashish Avinash Bende

Cast: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Saie Tamhankar, Makrand Anaspure

Where: Streaming on Sony Liv

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Adapted from the book ‘Footprints on the Sands of Crime’ by Ramakant S. Kulkarni, this series is a classic whodunit set against the eerie backdrop of Manvat, a rural Maharashtra village in the 1970s.

The meticulous DCP - Ramakant Kulkarni, is sent from Bombay to untangle the serial murders plaguing this region. He is our stoic guide through this fog of suspicion and superstition. Witchcraft, black magic, caste conflicts, and even good old greed swirl around the case, and for Kulkarni, the truth lies buried in the murky motives of the village's suspects.

The series starts with a heavy admiration for Kulkarni, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, who seems to have been born to wear the uniform. From Episode 1 and well into Episode 2, it feels like the series is more interested in building a mythos around this Bombay-based officer than actually addressing the murders. Thankfully, once we move past the hero worship, the series begins to peel back its layers, offering a complex investigation that delves into the chilling real-life events that gripped the nation at the time.

Set in the sleepy village of Manvat, the production design does an admirable job of immersing us in the period. The vintage police uniforms, the rustic setting of the village, and the lived-in, dusty authenticity of rural Maharashtra- are all perfectly captured. Kudos to the cinematographer, Satyajeet Shobha Shriram, whose top-angle shots and wide lenses bring the sprawling terrain to life. There is a visceral rawness to the visuals that complements the unsettling narrative, especially with the sepia tones evoking the period.

Despite its strong atmosphere, the series often falters where it should pick up pace. The early episodes focus too much on internal police politics, highlighting how officers are more interested in their power struggles than solving the village's murders. The subplot adds realism but often distracts from the main crime plot.

Gowariker’s portrayal of DCP Kulkarni is steady, if predictable. His calm, measured gait is almost too perfect, leaving little room for emotional depth or unpredictability. Gowariker plays him like a man who has already read the script—cool, collected, and a bit too detached. Thankfully, the supporting cast injects some much-needed vitality. Saie Tamhankar, as the captivating Samidiribai, delivers a performance that effortlessly commands attention. Sonali Kulkarni, as her older, childless sister, leaves a lingering impact with her subtle yet powerful performance. Together, these women offer a counterbalance to the otherwise testosterone-heavy narrative.

The crime itself is gruesome, twisted, and based on a real-life murder spree involving human sacrifices, treasure hunts, and blood offerings. While it is chilling enough to unsettle crime enthusiasts, the series approaches these elements with restraint. Some may appreciate the subtlety, while others might find it frustratingly underplayed.

Overall- this series is undeniably well-made, visually arresting, and features solid performances. If you are patient enough to endure the slower moments, there is a haunting story to uncover.