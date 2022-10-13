Manushi Chhillar: 'Shooting for Tehran has evolved me as an actor'

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who marked her screen debut with Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has wrapped up her upcoming project, the geo-political drama, Tehran, alongside John Abraham. Manushi finished the third schedule of the film that began in the last week of September and she shot over a period of 15 days, consisting of rigorous night shoots in the streets of Delhi.

While sharing her experience of the shoot, Manushi says, “I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film.”

“Shooting for Tehran was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day! In the run up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting nights! So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night,” she adds.

On a parting note, Manushi is thankful to her co-actor. “I have to thank my director Arun Gopalan and producer Dinesh Vijan for the opportunity to shine in their vision. I am glad I found them as collaborators and mentors in my Tehran journey. I am happy that I had a co-actor like John. He is a thorough professional and a gentleman and it was a pleasure to work and learn from him,” she signs off.

The action-thriller is helmed by Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.