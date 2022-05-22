'Manushi Chhillar has done a phenomenal job in channelling the spirit of Princess Sanyogita,' gushes Prithviraj star Akshay Kumar

As Akshay Kumar dropped a sneak peek of the second song, Yoddha, from Prithviraj, he revealed that he broke down when he saw the emotionally charged patriotic song. Yoddha is filmed on debutant Manushi Chhillar, who plays Princess Sanyogita in the film. She is seen bracing herself as she prepares to lead her band of women in this brilliant song.

An emotional Akshay shares, “Yoddha is one of the most powerful songs of the film. It gives me goosebumps every time I listen to it. Prithviraj is a film that’s rooted in history and authentically tells the story of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his beloved wife Sanyogita’s life and times. Yoddha is a song that comes at a crucial moment in the film, and it is a song that will touch your soul when you see it in its full glory on the big screen.”

Akshay is all praise for his co-star. “Manushi has done a phenomenal job in channelling the spirit of Princess Sanyogita as she leads the women of the film in this scene. It is an incredible scene written by my director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and it is one of the biggest highlights of the film. I had tears in my eyes when I saw the song. I hope audiences will have the same reaction when they see Yoddha,” he says.

Opening up about her experience while filming the song, Manushi reveals, “Yoddha was a big responsibility because the emotional graph of this song was cathartic and moving. Sunidhi Chauhan has sung it so powerfully. The toughest sequence that I have shot for this film is for Yoddha because it required a lot of precision in movements. Physically it was very demanding. I feel visually, it is one of the most beautiful songs that we have shot for the film. The most beautiful thing about Yoddha is that it celebrates the power of a woman.”

Prithviraj is helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

