Manorathangal OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan's Film

Manorathangal is a comedy series starring Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and Mammootty in the lead roles. Kamal Haasan acts as a narrator in the series. The 9-episodic series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and platform of Manorathangal

The upcoming anthology series is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of India's Independence Day, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. It is expected to premiere on ZEE5.

The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Get ready for the visual experience of timeless classics! #Manorathangal will be streaming from August 15, only on ZEE5."

Plot

The series, set in Kerala, narrates nine different short stories, and shows how they get connected in the end. The maker of the series aims to showcase how human emotions are connected to the universe

Cast

The series features a talented cast, including Mohanlal as Baputty, Fahadh Faasil as Balu, Mammootty as Venugopal, Biju Menon as Gopalankutty, Harish Uthaman as Vishwanathan, Shanthi Krishna as Maluwamma, Parvathy Thiruvothu as Sudha, Madhoo as Gita Parekh, Narain, Joy Mathew as Raghavan Mama, Siddique, Naseer Sankranthi as Karyasthan and Aparna Balamurali as Bharathi, among others. Kamal Haasan acts as the narrator in the series.

About Manorathangal

The comedy series is written and directed by M T Vasudevan Nair. The series is produced by Newsvalue Productions and Saregama. Bijibal has composed the music with Saeed Abbas, Anshuman Mukherjee, Ramesh Narayan, Jakes Bejoy, Rajesh Murugesan and Rahul Raj.