Manoj Bajpayee's Governor Is Not About Politicians, Clarifies Director Chinmay Mandlekar: 'We're Talking About People Working In Backrooms'

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Governor has sparked conversations ever since its trailer offered a glimpse into India’s turbulent 1990-91 economic crisis. While the film features characters inspired by several prominent political figures from that era, director Chinmay Mandlekar has clarified that Governor is not intended to be a political drama.

In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, Mandlekar explained that the film focuses on the lesser-known individuals who worked behind the scenes during one of the most challenging periods in India's economic history.

Addressing assumptions that the film revolves around politicians, the director said, "Of course, you can see certain figures from Indian politics, like Mr Chandrashekhar, who was our Prime Minister at that time, and Mr Yashwant Sinha, who was our Finance Minister. Characters representing them are seen in the trailer as well. But the film is not about politicians."

Mandlekar stressed that the central idea of Governor is to highlight the people whose contributions often go unnoticed despite playing a vital role in shaping the country’s future.

He further shared that the destiny of a nation is not decided solely by political leaders. "Yes, they are the face of it and are in the forefront. But there are so many people working in the backrooms who are actually driving these policies. We are talking about those people," Mandlekar said.

Set against the backdrop of India’s 1990-91 financial crisis, Governor tells the story of former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan and the extraordinary measures taken to steer the nation away from economic collapse. At a time when foreign exchange reserves were rapidly shrinking and the threat of bankruptcy loomed large, he found himself navigating political pressure, bureaucratic roadblocks, and institutional challenges.

The film follows the high-stakes decisions made during the crisis, driven by the belief that the country’s future depended on the success of those efforts. Through this narrative, the makers aim to shed light on the policymakers, bureaucrats, and experts who played a key role in safeguarding India’s economy.

Directed by Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Governor stars Manoj Bajpayee as former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan. The cast also includes Adah Sharma as reporter Aditi Verma, Noushad Mohamed Kunju as C. Rangarajan, Madhoo Shah as Vandita, Krisha Kurup as Madhavi, and Paritosh Sand as the DEIO Head.

Governor is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.