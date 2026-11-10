Manoj Bajpayee Calls Security Threats To Bollywood Stars 'Concerning' After Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: 'Definition Of Crime Has Changed Completely'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed concern over the growing security threats faced by Bollywood celebrities following the shooting incident outside Tiger Shroff's residence. The actor, who has witnessed the film industry's troubled association with the underworld in the past, believes that the nature of crime has changed significantly over the years.

In the aftermath of the firing incident, several Bollywood celebrities have reportedly stepped up their security arrangements. Amitabh Bachchan, for instance, recently greeted fans during his customary Sunday appearance outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, from behind bulletproof glass.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Manoj was asked whether the fear that once gripped Bollywood due to underworld threats was returning. The actor explained that the situation today was very different, as celebrities might not always be the actual targets of such attacks.

"It will never go back to the same old time. That time, the industry was the target, right now, it’s not this time. The pace and definition of the crime has changed completely. Now, somebody is sitting somewhere else and sending their shooters to attack a target, and that target may even not be the real target."

Manoj Bajpayee Says Tiger Shroff Was Not The Actual Target

The actor also shared his perspective on the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff, pointing out that the actor may have been targeted unexpectedly.

According to the accused's statement in the case, their intended target was reportedly Salman Khan. They had also allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the residences of several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Reacting to these developments, Manoj said, "From Tiger's incident, what has come to the fore is that he was not the target, but suddenly became one. The whole conversation was about these other stars who were the real target and now they have to surround themselves with utmost safety."

Manoj Bajpayee Hopes Situation Gets Safer For Bollywood Celebrities

"Yes, it is a matter of concern but one thing I know is that the state government is looking into it with a lot of concern. They are monitoring the situation and taking all the precautions. I just hope that things get better, comfortable and safer for all of us," he said.

Manoj Bajpayee's Latest Project

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Last Man In Tower, which also features Divya Dutta and Boman Irani in lead roles.

The film follows a former educator who refuses to compromise his principles even when other residents accept a lucrative offer. His decision eventually creates tension with people who have been his friends for years.