Manoj Bajpayee calls nepotism debate pointless: 'Yeh bekaar ki cheez hai, it is linked with...'

He also said that the main issue is with film exhibitors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to win hearts with his latest OTT film, Gulmohar, which also stars veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Recently, he also spoke about the never-ending nepotism debate in the Hindi film industry. He termed the debate a pointless diatribe. In addition, he disclosed the possible problems behind them.

In his conversation with ANI, Manoj Bajpayee stated, “Nepotism is a pointless debate in our film industry. Yeh bohot bekaar ki cheez hai. It is linked with the connections people in the industry create. When you are comfortable working with someone, you want to work with them most of the time. Agar woh meri jagah kisi tayaji ke ladke ko lena chahta hai film me toh le… Uska paisa hai jo karna chahta hai kare."

Manoj Bajpayee also said THIS about nepotism

Further explaining his viewpoint, Manoj Bajpayee stated, “The main issue is with film exhibitors. They are often biased. Jab usko 100 screens mil rahe toh mujhe at least 25 toh do…usi ko mil jayega sab toh mera kya? Jo jitna powerful hota hai woh apni power ka wheel ghumata rehta hai.”

In the meantime, Manoj’s latest OTT film Gulmohar is directed by Rahul Chittela. He has also written the script along with Arpita Mukherjee.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming Projects

After Gulmohar, The Family Man actor has some interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in the courtroom drama, Bandaa.

He also has three web series -- Soup, Joran, and, Dispatch -- in the making. Out of all this, the much interesting addition is the highly-awaited Raj & DK’s, The Family Man Season 3.

