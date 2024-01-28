Manisha Rani Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Shares Health Update (WATCH)

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani, who is currently in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has been hospitalised due to food poisoning. The actress, who entered the dance reality show as a wildcard contestant, has been impressing the judges as well as the audience with her power-packed and entertaining performances every weekend.

Several photos and videos of Manisha lying on the hospital bed have gone viral on social media.

The pictures were first shared by a fan page of Manisha on Instagram. The note along with it read, "I know your everyday struggle. You are giving your best for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but your physical strength is so weak. But we know you are going to shine soon because I have seen your hard work while rehearsals for 12-15 hours. My strong girl Manisha, get well soon."

On Sunday, Manisha shared a video to share her health update with her fans and followers. "Abhi hum theek hai. Mujhe food poisoning ho gaya tha. Vomiting, loose motion aur 75 problems... but now I am well. Don't worry, I know aap log mujhse bahot pyaar karte hai. Love you guys."

Take a look at Manisha's video here:

Soon after Manisha's photos from the hospital surfaced, netizens flooded social media with 'Get Well Soon' messages for her.

"Dil se rona aa raha hai aapki ye halat dekhkar 😢😢 plzzzz god jaldi se thik kar do meri rani ko," a fan commented.

"Hayyyy kisi ki nazar lag gai h meri rani ko plzzzz god jaldi se thik kar do meri rani ko," wrote another user.

Another fan wrote, "I pray ki aap thik hojao."

Manisha Rani became a household name ever since her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was declared as the second runner-up of the digital reality show.

Manisha has over 10.9 million followers on Instagram and she often shares reels, photos and videos to keep her fans entertained.