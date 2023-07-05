Mandira Bedi Shares Her 'Nightmare' At Mumbai Airport: 'Absolute Chaos Reigns' |

Actor Mandira Bedi, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram stories and shared her Mumbai airport ordeal after losing her luggage while traveling with kids. She took to Instagram and wrote, “And so after 2 weeks, 3 countries and 6 airports, my kids and I landed in a nightmare at Mumbai's Terminal 2. Not a single arriving flight is displayed on the screen. Or on the conveyer belts. Absolute chaos reigns, with the hapless passengers not having a clue where to go.”

“After a hit-and-miss of three belts and more than an hour of asking around... I saw one lone suitcase on some deserted belt and my other suitcase offloaded near another belt, just lying there unattended. What a welcome home,” added Mandira.

Read Also Mandira Bedi turns off comments after getting trolled for bikini picture with mystery man

Last month, Mandira penned an emotional note in remembrance of her late husband Raj Kaushal. Marking the 2nd death anniversary of Raj, Mandira took to Instagram and wrote, "2 years. We miss you.. your larger than life presence, your zest for life, your big, loving heart."

Raj, who was a filmmaker by profession, passed away after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. The shock of his sudden demise left everyone shattered. He had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo'. Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2020. Later they adopted a baby girl called Tara.

Mandira Bedi has been one of the most prominent faces on television. Though she has featured in films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and the anthology 'Dus Kahaniyaan', she found acclaim and fame on the small screen with hit shows like 'Shanti', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and '24'. She has also hosted ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007, the Champions Trophies in the years 2004 and 2006, and the Indian Premier League season 2.