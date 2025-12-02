Malti Chahar Eliminated From Bigg Boss 19 House? Check Top 5 Finalists

Bigg Boss 19 | Jio Hotstar

So far, all rumours about upcoming Bigg Boss 19 eliminations have turned out to be true. Now, another shocking elimination report has surfaced ahead of the show’s Grand Finale. Following Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesh, reports suggest that Malti Chahar might be the next contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 19 house.

According to GossipsTv, Malti Chahar is set to be the next contestant eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Her eviction reportedly took place during the garden area task, the challenge held ahead of the finale. Contestants were asked to place their photographs into a fire, and the color that emerged from the flames would decide their fate. When Malti’s photo touched the fire, it turned red, confirming her elimination from the house.

As the report of Malti's elimination surfaced online, a user tweeted, "MID WEEK EVICTION IN FINAL WEEKAS PER EXPECTEDMALTI CHAHAR EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 HOUSE (sic)." Another wrote, "Makers played again to save pittal aunty (sic)." "Ye show fix hai dekh lena as per promo Gk aur amaal finalist honge aur pranit 3rd and farahana 4th and tanya 5th that's all (sic)," tweeted another.

MID WEEK EVICTION IN FINAL WEEK🌹🌹AS PER EXPECTED🌹🌹MALTI CHAHAR EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 HOUSE🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/GCvpYBzza6 — KARTIK MISHRA (@avneet36715) December 2, 2025

Makers played again to save pittal aunty — Ankiie (@xo_anky) December 2, 2025

Ye show fix hai dekh lena as per promo Gk aur amaal finalist honge aur pranit 3rd and farahana 4th and tanya 5th that's all — Jay Singh 🐲🧬 (@Dodoclick) December 2, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 Finalist

With Malti reportedly eliminated ahead of the Grand Finale, the Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 house are- Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik.

Many are predicting that Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik will make it to the finale and likely secure a spot in the Top 3. Meanwhile, viewers are showing massive support for Farrhana Bhatt, despite her being one of the most controversial contestants in the house. Tanya Mittal has impressed fans with her content, while Pranit More enjoys backing from the entire comedian fraternity. Now, it’s a wait to see who will ultimately win the season.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.