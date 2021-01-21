Mallika Sherawat in talks to replace Arbaaz Khan in Vivek Oberoi's film

One actor replacing the other in movies is a trend of sorts in Bollywood. There have been several instances were many heroes and heroines have lost meaty roles to their colleagues — date issues, creative differences are some of the common reasons cited.

Now, in a recent development it is said actor producer Arbaaz Khan has backed out from Vivek Oberoi-starrer horror thriller ‘Rosie — The Saffron Chapter’. Arbaaz, who was supposed to play a paranormal expert in the movie, has cited date issues for walking away from the project. And, it is being said the makers of the film have approached Mallika Sherawat for the role. While there has been no official confirmation on it yet, if Mallika says yes, this will mark her comeback to Bollywood. She was last seen in the 2019 web series ‘Booo Sabki Phategi’, which also starred Tusshar Kapoor.

‘Rosie — The Saffron Chapter’, produced by Prerna V Arora and Mandiraa Entertainment, mark Bollywood debut of Palak Tiwari, television actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter.