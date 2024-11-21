 Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung Illness
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung Illness

Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung Illness

Meghanathan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he breathed his last. The actor's funeral is scheduled to take place at his residence in Shoranur on Thursday

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
article-image

Famous Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away at the age of 60 due to complications from a lung-related illness.

The actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he breathed his last. The actor's funeral is scheduled to take place at his residence in Shoranur on Thursday.

Minister for General Education, of Kerala, V Sivankutty took to his social media account on Facebook to share his condolences.

"The acting talent who gave a new look to the villain characters. Tributes to actor Meghanathan," read the post along with a picture of the late actor.

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside
AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside
PM Modi Conferred With Guyana's Highest National Award, 'The Order Of Excellence'
PM Modi Conferred With Guyana's Highest National Award, 'The Order Of Excellence'
'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace Bowler
'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace Bowler
BSEB To Release Class 10 & 12 Exam Date Sheets Soon On Official Website; Know Where To Check Matric, Inter timetables
BSEB To Release Class 10 & 12 Exam Date Sheets Soon On Official Website; Know Where To Check Matric, Inter timetables

Meghanathan, a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, as the third child of iconic actor Balan K Nair and Sarada Nair. He is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi.

Read Also
One Tree Hill Actor Paul Teal Passes Away After Battling Cancer At 35, Fiancé Emilia Torello Pens...
article-image

The actor made his acting debut in the 1983 Malayalam film Asthram, marking the beginning of a prolific career that spanned over three decades. With more than 50 films to his credit, Meghanathan carved a niche for himself by portraying diverse roles, predominantly as an antagonist, much like his legendary father.

Some of his most memorable performances include roles in Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, and Vaasthavam.

In addition to his successful film career, Meghanathan was a familiar face on television, having acted in popular serials such as Sthreetvam, Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe, Snehanjali, and Chitta. His most recent film appearance was in Samadhana Pusthakam, released earlier this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung Illness

Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung Illness

'Didn't Realise It's National Cyber Debate': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Haters For Trolling Her Viral No...

'Didn't Realise It's National Cyber Debate': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Haters For Trolling Her Viral No...

Vir Das Asks Fans NOT To Propose During His Shows: 'I'd Feel We Both Were Rejected If She Said No'

Vir Das Asks Fans NOT To Propose During His Shows: 'I'd Feel We Both Were Rejected If She Said No'

AR Rahman & Saira's Divorce Has A Connection To Musician's Bassist Mohini Dey? Lawyer Reacts To...

AR Rahman & Saira's Divorce Has A Connection To Musician's Bassist Mohini Dey? Lawyer Reacts To...

Niki Aneja Says She Was Mentally Tortured During Debut Film Shoot, Slams Producer Pahlaj Nihalani...

Niki Aneja Says She Was Mentally Tortured During Debut Film Shoot, Slams Producer Pahlaj Nihalani...