Malaika Arora's Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta, 33, Hides Face After Being Spotted With Her & Arhaan Khan In Same Car In Mumbai- VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Malaika Arora, 52, has been rumoured to be dating 33-year-old diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. The speculation first began when the two were spotted together at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai in October 2025. During the event, they were seen interacting multiple times and later left the venue together, further fuelling dating rumours. Since then, they have often been spotted at the same events, sometimes not arriving together, but reaching the venue within minutes of each other, adding to speculation that they may be trying to avoid attention.

However, continued sightings have kept the rumours alive. Amid this, Malaika, along with her son Arhaan Khan, was recently seen arriving at her mother Joyce Polycarp’s residence in Mumbai, where Harsh also joined them. On Sunday (May 24) evening, Malaika, Harsh, and Arhaan were seen together in the same car arriving at the venue, with Harsh covering his face as soon as the paparazzi spotted them.

Check out the viral video:

However, as of now, Malaika has neither reacted nor commented on the rumours.

Malaika Arora, Harsh Mehta Valentine's Day In Italy

Meanwhile, earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, Malaika spent the special day with Harsh in Italy. A viral picture of the duo during their Italian vacation quickly made rounds on social media. They were spotted at the iconic Trevi Fountain, sparking fresh rumours about their relationship. In the photo, Malaika was seen leaning towards her rumoured boyfriend, Harsh Mehta, as he captured a cosy selfie of the two.

Malaika was in a public relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. They began dating in 2018, and their relationship often made headlines. However, the couple reportedly parted ways in 2024, leaving many surprised. Throughout their time together, they frequently faced online trolling due to their age gap of nearly 12 years, with Malaika being older than Arjun.

Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who got married in 1998, got divorced in 2017