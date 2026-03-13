Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser X Review: 'Feels Like Love Aaj Kal', Imtiaz Ali's New Film Reminds Netizens Of Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer

Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser | Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's fans were eagerly waiting for his next film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in the lead roles. On Friday, the filmmaker shared the poster of the film and revealed that it is titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. Later, the teaser of the movie was released. It is a love story set against the backdrop of partition, and the teaser has surely grabbed everyone's attention.

However, it has received a mixed response from netizens. While some have loved it, some feel that it looks like Love Aaj Kal and offers nothing new.

A netizen tweeted, "LOVE AAJ KAL - ONCE AGAIN. He will keep remaking love aaj kal under different titles (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Imtiaz Ali's movies aren't just films, they are an emotion. With AR Rahman’s music, I’m already prepared for another timeless soundtrack! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Imtiaz ali has one story and milking it again and again. From socha na tha every movie has same story (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga will hit the big screens on June 12, 2026. While it was initially supposed to get a solo release, it will now clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, the movie was delayed by a week because Toxic is now releasing on June 4, 2026.

The Yash starrer was slated to release on March 19, 2026, and clash at the box office with Dhurandhar 2. But, due to the US-Iran conflict and the uncertainty of the film's release in the Middle East, the makers of Toxic decided to postpone their film.

So, for now, it is Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai at the box office.

