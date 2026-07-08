Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection: Imtiaz Ali's Film Nears ₹100 Crore Worldwide After 25 Days

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is continuing its theatrical run and is now closing in on the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The period romantic drama has maintained steady collections over the past few weeks, supported by positive audience response.

According to the makers, the film has earned an estimated Rs 58.25 crore nett (Rs 69.30 crore gross) at the Indian box office after 25 days in theatres. It also registered stable collections during its fourth weekend despite facing competition from newer releases.

Worldwide, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected close to Rs 90 crore gross so far. The total includes an estimated Rs 20 crore gross from overseas markets. If the current trend continues, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone in the coming days.

One of the notable aspects of the film's theatrical performance has been its steady hold after opening. The film reportedly began its box office journey with a Day 1 collection of Rs 1.15 crore but has continued to add to its total through consistent footfalls in the weeks that followed.

The makers also stated that the film continued to perform despite heavy rainfall in several cities and the release of new films. Its fourth-week collections indicate that it has managed to sustain audience interest during its run.

The Free Press Journal's review of Main Vaapas Aaunga read, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."

Set in Imtiaz Ali's signature world of love, longing and relationships, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in key roles.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. It is distributed by Birla Studios Worldwide, while the soundtrack has been released by Tips Music.