Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari & Vedang Raina's Film Takes Slow Start, Collects ₹1.15 Crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Director Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited film Main Vaapas Aaunga finally arrived in cinemas on June 12. Starring Sharvari and Vedang Raina in the lead roles, the film also features an impressive ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Banita Sandhu, Anjana Sukhani and Rajat Kapoor.

Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga received a largely positive response from critics and audiences, with praise directed towards its performances, storytelling and emotional depth. Despite the favourable reviews and strong word of mouth, the film had a slow start at the box office.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 1

Despite the favourable reviews and strong word-of-mouth, the film had a slow start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore in India on its opening day from 2,302 shows across the country on its first Friday. With this, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 1.38 crore so far.

One of the major reasons behind its modest opening could be the intense competition from multiple releases. The film faced a box office clash with Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, and Governor, all of which targeted different audience segments.

While the opening numbers may not be extraordinary, films in this genre often rely on positive word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest over the weekend.

Budget

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the film's production cost, several reports suggest that Main Vaapas Aaunga has been mounted on a whopping budget of approximately Rs 70 crore.

Given its modest opening-day collection of Rs 1.15 crore, the film will need to see substantial growth over the weekend and maintain a strong run in the coming weeks to emerge as a box-office success.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal gave Main Vaapas Aaunga 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."