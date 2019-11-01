'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' producer and 'Venus' owner Champak Jain passes away

New Delhi: Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

Champak was one of the owners of Venus Records and Tapes which produced hit films like the 1994 blockbuster 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

His last rites will take place on Friday in Mumbai.

Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief on the sudden demise of the producer by calling him a "noble soul".

"Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain Ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain Ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir," tweeted the actor.