Mahesh Danannavar to remake Yash's Kannada superhit 'Googly'

Well-known producer Mahesh Danannavar, fresh from the successful festival run of his recent Gujarati film, 'Gandhi & Co', has now acquired the remake rights of Kannada superhit, 'Googly' in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and other north Indian languages.

The 2013 rom-com was written and directed by Pavan Wadeyar and featured Yash and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead with veterans Anant Nag and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles. The film was a huge blockbuster and also won multiple awards.

Says Mahesh Danannavar, "I have close ties with the Kannada film industry and have followed Yash's career closely and seen him grow from strength to strength to the phenomenon he is today post the success of the 'KGF' franchise. This film depicts him in an off-beat romantic avatar and I feel, audiences who have not seen the Kannada version will enjoy different versions of the story in different languages."

The cast and crew details have not been finalised yet and Mahesh says, "We will soon make a more detailed announcement but this is truly an exciting time for all makers. Actors, producers, storytellers are now truly consolidating various industries into one powerful entity called the Indian film industry where we can collaborate across regions and create content that transcends all barriers. This film will be a perfect example of this synergy."