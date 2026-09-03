Mahaprabhu Jagannath Review: Will Director Shripad Warkhedkar’s Animated Silver Screen Offering Prove To Be A Challenging Reply To Box Office Disruptor Hanuman Ansh?

Mahaprabhu Jagannath Review |

Director - Shripad Warkhedkar

Voice Cast: Prachi Save Saathi (Jagan), Sonal Kaushal (Balram), Aadityaraj Sharma (Ahamasur)

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3/5

Since the last few days, Hanuman Ansh has surprised and shocked everyone with its rising box office collections. This week’s cinematic offering Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated film that revolves around Lord Jagannath. Will this film prove divinely to its makers or dearly is what remains to be seen.

The film opens in an ashram that educates several children, notably the rebellious and sharp Aham Kumar. Upon leaving the ashram, he embarks on a quest to understand humanity's belief in God. Driven by a sinister, egotistical worldview, he establishes ‘Ahamlok’—a domain where he wants everyone to worship only him, now called Ahamasur!



To achieve this, he starts abducting Lord Jagannath’s devotees from Earth, making them captive and forcing them to sing his praises, with the sole intention of dominating the Earth—including Lord Jagannath and His devotees!

Meanwhile, a young boy named Balram becomes best friends with Lord Jagannath Himself. When Jagannath and Balram go to Lord Brahma to seek a way to counter Ahamasur's growing threat and domination, the reply shocks Him completely!

It is here that Lord Jagannath and Balram decide to embark on a journey to find everyone. In their quest to find the missing devotees, they land up in places like Naag Lok, the very deadly Paataal Lok and the extremely divine Swarg Lok.

Whether Lord Jagannath and his friend Balram succeed in barging into the fiercely guarded Ahamlok and rescuing the captive devotees, what Ahamasur’s ultimate fate is, and the shocking revelation Lord Brahma made to Lord Jagannath about the deadly Ahamasur form the core questions answered as the story unfolds.

Actors' performance

Full marks to the ‘voice actors’ Prachi Save Saathi (Jagan), Sonal Kaushal (Balram) and Aadityaraj Sharma (Ahamasur) for delivering such a convincing vocal performances! A round of applause to the other voice actors as well whose vocal cords were instrumental in making the film a possibility on the silver screen.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

Loaded with experience directing TV shows like Jay Jagannath and Anur Nakul The Asuras, director Shripad Warkhedkar returns to his signature divine zone … this time on the silver screen. Despite a few (not so prominent) directorial missteps, he ensures the film remains a visual treat that delivers an overall fine, spiritually enriching theatrical experience.

Even though the film’s vfx deliver the required emotions, there are a few places where the graphics could have been better. A special mention goes to the film’s writing and screenplay: (Pallavi Sharma), in addition it to music (Arjit Shrivastava). The icing on the cake is surely and undoubtedly Aviral Kumar’s background score, which scores big!

FPJ verdict ‘

This week’s release Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated offering, which surely qualifies itself for an entire family viewing with absolutely no strings attached.