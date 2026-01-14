Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 14: Mahadev Breaks Down & Beats Dheeraj As Love Letter Scandal Erupts

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 14: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Bhanu confronting Mahadev and handing him a letter that she believes was sent to Rajji by Dheeraj. Bhanu then asks Rajji, in front of everyone, who gave her the love letter. Rajji admits that it was Dheeraj who gave her the car. This revelation leaves Mahadev in tears as he says that his head has bowed down in shame.

Enraged, Mahadev starts beating Dheeraj mercilessly. He locks the door and continues to beat him, insisting that a woman can never lie about her reputation.

In anger, Mahadev says that he and Vidya got married without thinking about anything else. This leaves Vidya wondering whether Mahadev regrets marrying her. Mahadev then explains that because of one relationship, they had to sacrifice all other relationships.

Mahadev forces Dheeraj to take an oath that he will marry the woman chosen by his parents. Without hesitation, Dheeraj swears that he will never look at any woman other than the one his family chooses for him. Mahadev then asks Ashish and Ketan to take the same oath.

On the other hand, Bhanu reminds Rajji that even though she is not her biological daughter, she has raised her like her own. She then asks Rajji whether she has feelings for Dheeraj. Rajji claims that she equally hates the people of Mahadev’s family and insists that she never encouraged Dheeraj’s feelings.

Towards the end, Vidya expresses her unhappiness over Mahadev beating Dheeraj. She insists that her son is not a liar. The promo shows Mahadev explaining to his wife that the worst thing in the world is falling in love with someone. Meanwhile, Dheeraj asks his brother Ketan why they never opened up about being in love. Ashish also confesses to Dheeraj and Ketan that he loves Madhu.