Madhuri Dixit Nene and the team of Maja Maa reveal why their film is so special

Madhuri Dixit Nene will soon be seen in Maja Maa. The film, which will release on Amazon Prime Video, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra. The duo is best known for Bandish Bandits. It also stars Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik and Sheeba Chaddha. Other cast members include Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh.

The Free Press Journal was present at the launch event of Maja Maa. An elated Madhuri shares, “I think every movie or a show I work on, there’s something for me to learn. It has been a fantastic journey. The cast of Maja Maa is so talented that it was so much fun to work with all of them. Their charm, craft and enthusiasm are contagious. I enjoyed working every single day and learned a lot.”

Madhuri has a surprising revelation to make. “It was Karan Johar who told me about this project, and I will never forget that,” she shares.

Talking about the film and co-star Madhuri, Gajraj gushes, “I would like to thank Karan Johar for presenting our film in such a special way. It is because of OTT that stories from our heartland are coming out more often. I used to watch Madhuri on the big screens in Delhi and wondered how did she do magic on screen. I got to know that in a month’s time while shooting with her. One thing which I really admire in her is that she doesn’t carry her stardom at all. I thoroughly enjoyed the shoot.”

Ritwik will be seen playing an important role in Maja Maa. “In Bandish Bandits, I was attached with the Rajasthani culture, and in Maja Maa, there’s a Gujarati culture. I think I am a pan India actor,” he says.

Barkha, who calls her experience of shooting Maja Maa magical, reveals, “It is like a dream come true. Working with everyone was a magical experience, all the songs we shot. It was exciting.”

After thanking Karan for introducing Maja Maa at the grand event, producer Amritpal has an interesting thing to share. “As the 90’s kid, we all have been inclined towards music. We have all grown up on the content where music has been an integral part. Our previous show Bandish Bandits, is the best example of that. I and my partner Anand Tiwari, who is also the director of Maja Maa, don’t think of any content without music,” he concludes.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:52 AM IST