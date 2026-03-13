Made In Korea X Review: 'A Beautiful Heartwarming Tale', Netflix's New Film Starring Priyanka Mohan Impresses Netizens

Made In Korea X (Twitter) Review | Instagram

Netflix's new Tamil film titled Made In Korea has started streaming on the OTT platform. The movie is directed by Ra.Karthik, and stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The film reveolves around a girl from Tamil Nadu, who dreams to stay in Korea, and how her life changes after she shifts there. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "I wasn’t a big fan of Korean dramas, but yesterday I watched a movie MADE IN KOREA and it felt so warm and comforting. Do watch it , it’s available on Netflix.... (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#MadeInKorea - Needed more K-Drama! A straight-fwd film that has neat setup & some heartwarming moments clicking but writing is very baseline for emotions to really land & things just pass by from one point to another... Fine for timepass! Pretty good perf from PAM 👍 AVERAGE (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#MadeInKorea - A Beautiful Heartwarming tale of Korean Landscape ♥️ @priyankaamohan as Shenba from a rural part in TN wants to explore Korea, delivered a beautiful performance 🤝 Director @Rakarthik_dir 's screenplay is fairly engaging, especially at the latter Half👌 Just a 2hrs duration original from @riseeastcre , streaming now on Netflix, which can definitely give a try (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While Made In Korea is a Tamil film, it has been dubbed in multiple languages like Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Priyanka, the movie also stars Korean actors like Park Hye-jin, Si-hun Baek, Ha-Ram Jo, and Jae-hyeon Jang.

Priyanka Mohan Movies

Priyanka made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Ondh Kathe Hella. But, rose to fame with the Tamil film Doctor. Last year, she featured in the blockbuster Telugu film They Call Him OG.

After Made In Korea, the actress has movies like Kavin #9 and 666 Operation Dream Theater.