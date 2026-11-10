Maatrubhumi Trailer Out Now! Salman Khan Ends Fans' Long Wait With A Quirky 'Aaj Ya Kal' Tease - VIDEO

Maatrubhumi Trailer Out Now! Salman Khan Ends Fans' Long Wait With A Quirky 'Aaj Ya Kal' Announcement |

Salman Khan has finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, bringing an end to fans' hours-long wait. After keeping audiences guessing throughout November 10 about the trailer's release. Sharing the trailer on social media at around 10.30 pm, Salman added a playful twist to his announcement, writing, "Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. Enjoy the trailer."

Earlier in the day, Salman had announced that the trailer would be released in the evening, posting, "Trailer releasing this evening, Thank u for being patient." However, as the hours went by without any update, fans continued to wait, wondering if the trailer would arrive before the day ended. The actor eventually put an end to the suspense, sharing the much-awaited trailer and treating fans to their first glimpse of the film.

Aaj release karoon ya kal ? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab.Enjoy the trailer….. #MaatrubhumiTrailer out now @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva #ZeynShaw #AbhishrriSen @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia #HarshilShah #HeeraSohal #VipinBhardwaj @TanyaDesai4 #HimeshReshammiya @meetbros @SKFilmsOfficial @SKF_Music @RaviBasrur @cchintanshaah @ShamiraahN @editormayuresh — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2026

The trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace opens on a poignant note with a message that reads, "No one hates war more than the soldier who has lived it because war only ends for the soldiers who die." The visuals then introduce Salman Khan in his soldier avatar, whistling the patriotic tune of 'Saare Jahan Se Achha'.

Trailer releasing this evening, Thank u for being patient. #MaatrubhumiTrailer @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva @AnoopShahi #ZeynShaw #AbhishrriSen @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia #HarshilShah #HeeraSohal #VipinBhardwaj @TanyaDesai4 #HimeshReshammiya @SKFilmsOfficial @SKF_Music @RaviBasrur @cchintanshaah @ShamiraahN @editormayuresh #JyotiDeshpande @jiostudios — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2026

Moving beyond the battlefield, the trailer also offers glimpses of the emotional side of the story, showcasing the romance between Salman and Chitrangda Singh, who plays his wife. The two are seen sharing intimate husband-and-wife moments, giving viewers a glimpse into their life away from the battlefield. However, the mood soon shifts as Salman's character finds himself caught in intense combat sequences. Towards the end, the trailer hints at a possible tragedy as Chitrangda's character is seen breaking down in tears after receiving some news over the phone, leaving viewers wondering about Salman's character's fate.

Maatrubhumi Release Date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under his production banner, Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release in cnemas on December 4, 2026.