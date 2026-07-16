'Maaf Karna': Mahira Sharma Shares Cryptic Note On Instagram, Fans Ask 'Are You Okay?'

Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, left her fans concerned after sharing a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday (July 16). The actress, who has been inactive on the platform for over a month, simply wrote "Maaf Karna," along with a folded hands emoji, without offering any explanation.

Mahira Sharma did not add a caption to the post, leaving followers guessing what she meant. Since there was no context, several fans rushed to the comments section, expressing concern over her well-being.

One user wrote, "Don't post such things Mahira, people think that you are taking some wrong step."

Another commented, "29 May ke baad koi post nahi aur achanak maaf karna...are you okay?"

While many were worried, some fans believed the post could be linked to one of her upcoming projects. They speculated that "Maaf Karna" might be the title of a new song or part of a promotional campaign for an upcoming music video.

The post has attracted attention because Mahira had not shared anything on Instagram since May 29. Her sudden return with a mysterious message has only fuelled speculation among her followers.

Mahira Sharma's career

Mahira began her acting career with Yaaron Ka Tashan in 2017 before appearing in popular television shows such as Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Kundali Bhagya. She became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as one of the finalists.

Apart from television, Mahira has worked extensively in Punjabi cinema. She played the lead role of Ginni in LehmberGinni (2023) and later appeared in the web series Bajao and the Punjabi film Raduaa Returns. She has also featured in more than 50 music videos, including popular tracks like Lehanga, Mexico Koka, Gal Karke, Rang Lageya, Nazaara, Bhabi, Koka, Relation and RaRa RiRi Reloaded.