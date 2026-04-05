Maa Ka Sum Out On OTT: Where To Watch Mona Singh And Mihir Ahuja's Drama Series

Maa Ka Sum |

Maa Ka Sum has officially made its way to OTT, bringing an emotional and engaging drama to audiences at home. Starring Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja, the series explores the complexities of family, relationships, and personal growth, making it a compelling watch for viewers who enjoy heartfelt storytelling. The series against a backdrop of mathematical formulae and chalkboard diagrams.

Where to watch Maa Ka Sum?

The series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "All variables lead here 😌#MaaKaSumOnPrime, New Series, Watch Now: https://bit.ly/MaaKaSumOnPrime." An eight-episode dramedy series explores the complexities of modern relationships, single parenting, and the intersection of logic with human emotion.

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Maa Ka Sum plot

The series follows Agastya, a 19-year-old mathematical genius, played by Mihir Ahuja, who tries to apply algorithms and data to find an ideal partner for his single mother, Vinita, portrayed by Mona Singh. However, his experiment leads him to realise that human emotions and relationships cannot be simplified into calculations. The story delves into themes of single parenting, societal expectations, and the challenges of finding love in today’s world.

Cast and powerhouse behind the series

The series features Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, and Ranveer Brar, among others. The series is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor. The series is also available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It delves into themes such as generational differences, emotional bonds, and the sacrifices that define family life.