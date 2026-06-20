Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Heading For Very Good Jump

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection | YouTube

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram took a good opening at the box office and collected Rs. 5.35 crore net in India on Friday. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but it looks like Samantha's fans have loved the movie, as on Saturday, the movie is eyeing a very good jump at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect Maa Inti Bangaaram to collect around Rs. 6-8 crore on Saturday, and if the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well. So, in two days, the collection of Maa Inti Bangaaram will be around Rs. 12-14 crore, which is quite good.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Budget

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaaram is made on a budget of Rs. 25-30 crore, and reportedly, the makers have already recovered an amount of around Rs. 35 crore through non-theatrical and theatrical rights. So, the film is already a profitable venture for the producers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Message For Fans

As the movie performed well on its first day, Samantha tweeted, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it's beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release."

"The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we've heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa (sic)," she further wrote.

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnant?

Meanwhile, a video of Samantha has gone viral on social media, in which netizens have spotted a baby bump and are wondering whether the actress is expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.