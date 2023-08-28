Lost And Found In Singapore Actor Rithvik Dhanjani On His Love For Travelling, ‘I Will Always Be A Wanderer’

Rithvik Dhanjani | Pic: Instagram/rithvik_d

An interactive film Lost And Found In Singapore, in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board premiered on August 25 on MX Player. Directed by Harsh Dedhia, the film features Rithvik Dhanjani and Apoorva Arora. Viewers now have the unique opportunity to select their preferred ending for the film on the OTT platform! The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How was your journey while filming Lost And Found In Singapore?

My journey of Lost And Found In Singapore has been an incredible one. The interactive format challenged me as an actor, knowing that each choice the audience makes would lead to a different outcome. As we worked on this project, we could feel the excitement building about how the viewers would shape the story. This is a one-of-its-kind adventure and I hope viewers will love it as they join us in his journey. We have shot all across Singapore and have seen a lot during this shoot. I had gone once before but this time we got to explore much more than my first visit. Singapore is not just about the shopping malls but there is so much more to it.

You love and enjoy travelling. Will you always be a wanderer?

Yes, I will always be a wanderer. Travelling is like recharging my battery. I do so many things so my batteries get drained fast. Wherever it may be, it has to be a destination to touch and thus I set off travelling every month possibly.

Do you prefer to be a solo traveller or have a partner along?

Actually partner toh ab hai nahin...so usually in such a scenario, I go travelling alone or sometimes with friends. But it’s never been a choice. Whenever I travel, I just randomly ask my friends and if anyone is free, they can join me.

Have you ever got stuck somewhere?

Yes, lately I had travelled to Leh and from Lubra Valley we had to proceed to Pangan. We were all friends together who got late and left in the afternoon. Reaching Pangan it is almost gory and very dark. There weren’t any lights. We didn't have any Google maps either. My phone had this Google map, my charger got dead. We were in such a dead end and had no idea what this place was like. Our driver just stopped the vehicle; he got an instinct and told us not to proceed further as this doesn't seem to be a place we are heading to. My friend got down and saw a cliff which was just 5 metres ahead of our car! This was a lonely place but all of a sudden my friend saw a small boy who advised us to proceed to the other side. No sooner, my friend turns and tries to locate this boy he had disappeared. God knows who he was!

What do you have to say about women who are smart and multitask, like your co-star Apoorva Arora?

Women are the reason that we men are half good as we are only because of them. I believe with my utter honesty that we men are what we are only because of women. My sister, my mother all have been created by God. How powerful is a woman who can generate another life. The thought in itself is so magnifying. We were looking at God sent humans right there in their womb. I think all women are very very strong. Yes, my co-star is good at dealing with situations like she is saying now. She is also very funny. I have shared a good chemistry with her.

Lastly, being an outsider what message do you want to give to new entrants from the outside world who dream to make it big in showbiz?

I would like to tell them to keep dreaming and give them more power. Your dreams have the power and believe with blind faith that it is going to happen. You will see your dreams turn into reality if you pursue them sincerely.

