LOL: Hasan Minhaj’s parents threatened to send him to Manipal when he was a kid

New Delhi: Indian-American comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that his father used to "threaten" to send him to a Medical College in Manipal when he used to do comedy as a child.

The "Patriot Act" host recently sat down with his parents to answer questions posted by fans on a popular facebook group Subtle Asian Traits. At one point in the show, Minhaj was asked about the best advice he received from his parents.

Minhaj's dad answered saying that he once advised his son to "not go to the medical school", to which the latter laughed and intervened saying "You threatened you will put me in Manipal".