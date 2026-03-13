Lisa Ray Reacts To Tensions In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict: 'Watching Events Unfold In Second Home Is Difficult'

Actress and author Lisa Ray recently shared an emotional note on social media about the tensions and developments unfolding in Dubai, a place she describes as her “second home.” Talking about the uncertainty, resilience and the power of art in challenging times, she opened up about how the situation has affected her personally.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday (March 13), Ray spoke about turning to poetry during moments of confusion and emotional strain. She revealed that writing has long been a source of comfort for her.

“A few years ago, I opened a quiet corner of the internet to share poetry. Words have always been my refuge - the place I go when clarity disappears and language is the only steady ground beneath my feet," she wrote.

The actress also shared that she has been privately working on a poetry collection and now feels ready to bring that side of her creative life into the public eye.

“I’ve been slowly, privately working on a book of poems. It feels time to let that part of me step into the light. In dark seasons, we sing. We make art. We reach for language to hold what feels too heavy to carry alone."

Addressing the ongoing tensions in Dubai, Ray spoke about the emotional toll of watching events unfold in a place she holds close to her heart.

“Watching events unfold in our second home, Dubai, has been difficult- and yes I know citizens of the UAE are relatively safe and the leadership is excellent. I know that. But. The uncertainty. The messages between friends. The collective holding of breath."

She added that the poem she recently shared online was written spontaneously in response to the moment. “This poem was written spontaneously, offered unedited this morning for everyone, everywhere, living inside instability."

Ray also spoke about her husband’s childhood experiences growing up amid conflict in Lebanon, saying those memories inspired the poem.

“My husband grew up in Lebanon with missiles overhead. This is a tribute to his spirit, and to the resilience of his family - and to families across the world for whom “normal" has always included the sound of sirens."

Explaining one of the lines from the poem, she credited a sentence from her sister, author Avni Doshi, whose upcoming novel influenced her writing. “The line: “When you reach for petals and the head is missing" was sparked by a sentence that stopped me cold in my sister @avnidoshi ’s forthcoming novel, The First House."

“When my husband comes into the bedroom we have shared for thirteen years and tells me he doesn’t want to be married anymore I reach for my neck. My head is missing."

She concluded her note by emphasising the importance of creativity and compassion during uncertain times. “Art speaks to art. We borrow courage from each other’s sentences. If these are uncertain times, then let us answer with creation. Let us answer with tenderness. Let us answer with voice."

On the work front, Ray gained recognition with films such as Kasoor and the critically acclaimed Water, directed by Deepa Mehta. Over the years, she has appeared in Hindi, Tamil and international productions, as well as television and OTT projects.