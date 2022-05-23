Lilly Singh: 'It's hard not to listen to Tiffany or to dislike her in The Bad Guys'

'The Bad Guys' has been making the right kind of noise for its uncanny comic timings and captivating storyline. The film, which released recently, is loosely based on Aaron Blabey’s Children’s book of the same name and is produced by Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley under the banner of DreamWorks Animation.

The film has screenplay by Etan Cohen and the music is by Daniel Pemberton.

‘The Bad Guys’ features Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake and Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark.

Talking about what appealed him to be a part of the movie, Sam Rockwell, who plays Mr. Wolf said, “I think it hearkens back to when I was a little kid and I saw all those great classic cartoons like Snow White, Pinocchio, Bambi or Robin Hood. I am a big Ralph Bakshi fan, and I love films like Heavy Metal, Toy Story and Shrek too. Animation has always been a big deal for me. My favorite cartoons have an adult element to them, and when I read The Bad Guys I felt it had a shot at being something more adult.”

Talking about her lesson playing Tiffany, Lilly Singh said, “Tiffany is really cool. Although Tiffany says some questionable things and can at times be biased, she is also charming and endearing. So, it’s hard not to listen to her or to dislike her. I guess that one of the lessons from this movie is that sometimes the most charming and graceful people we know are not always telling us the most factual things”.

The Bad Guys is the tale of a gang of notorious criminal animals that includes Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula, who after a lifetime of legendary heists is finally caught and under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they are turning good.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:38 PM IST