Senior Journalist Payal Mehta Dies At 46 In Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, Smriti Irani Mourn Her Loss, Say 'Life Is Unexpected, Deeply Saddened'

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Senior journalist Payal Mehta, 46, who worked with CNN-News18, passed away in the early hours of Sunday (September 20) in Mumbai. According to her colleagues, Mehta developed uneasiness late on Saturday night and was rushed to a hospital at around 2 a.m. However, before treatment could be administered, doctors found that she had no pulse.

Journalist Payal Mehta Dies At 46, Kangana Ranaut, PM Modi Mourn

Her sudden passing has left colleagues, friends and members of the political and media fraternity deeply shocked.

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed her grief over Mehta’s untimely demise, remembering her dedication to journalism. Sharing her tribute, Kangana wrote, "Woke up to this terrible news, life is so unexpected. She was totally dedicated to Journalism always present and alert in the parliament, May Payal ji's soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Actress and Former Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani also mourned Mehta’s death, describing her as an affable and warm journalist who was known for her pointed questions. “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear of Payal Mehta’s passing,” Irani wrote. She remembered Mehta for bringing “grace and rigour” to her work and offered condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other Union ministers also condoled the journalist’s death.

PM Modi paid tribute to Mehta on social media, describing her as a hardworking journalist who remained connected to the ground and brought a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting. He also remembered her kindness and warmth, calling her sudden passing “extremely saddening.”

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Payal Mehta’s death comes just a month after she lost her father in August, making the loss particularly difficult for her family and loved ones.